UEFA 2025/26 Rankings: Real Madrid on top as Liverpool, Chelsea & Barcelona chase

The UEFA Champions League has always been the ultimate proving ground for Europe’s elite clubs, and once again, Real Madrid have shown why they remain the gold standard. With an unparalleled 15 titles and a reputation for delivering on the continent’s biggest nights, the Spanish giants continue to dominate the UEFA Club Coefficient Rankings.

According to UEFA’s official website update for the 2025/26 season, Real Madrid holds the number one spot with 117.500 points, a score built over five seasons from 2020/21 to 2024/25.

Their seasonal points haul includes 30,000 in 2021/22, 29,000 in 2022/23, a triumphant 34,000 in 2023/24, and 24,500 in 2024/25, with the new campaign yet to register points.

Even last season’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of Arsenal did little to shake their lead, underlining their consistency in European competition.

Bayern Munich take second place with 108.250 points, closely followed by Inter Milan with 107.250.

Liverpool, fresh off a strong 2024/25 run under Arne Slot, sit in fifth with 101.500 points.

Their deep European pushes and domestic success over recent seasons have cemented their position among the continent’s most reliable performers.

Manchester United, boosted by Europa League campaigns and a resurgent 2024/25 season, rank 13th with 76.500 points.

Chelsea follow in 14th on 76,000 points, with their earlier continental titles helping offset a trophyless recent campaign.

Arsenal, whose knockout blow to Real Madrid in last year’s Champions League made headlines, hold 15th spot with 75.000 points after scoring 36.000 points in a single season—their best in years.

Barcelona, the closest Spanish rivals to Real Madrid in the rankings, are currently ninth with 83.250 points.

Their form has been patchy in recent years, including a low of 9,000 points in 2022/23, but a strong 36,250 points last season suggests a revival is underway.

The UEFA club coefficient system calculates rankings over a five-year cycle, awarding points for wins, draws, progression in knockout rounds, and bonus achievements such as reaching the semifinals or finals.

For clubs like Real Madrid, whose individual tally far surpasses 20% of their national association’s score (Spain’s stands at 14.990), their own performances are the decisive factor in their standing.