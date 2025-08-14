US approves potential $346M sale of bombs, rockets and precision weapons to Nigeria

The United States Government has authorised a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Nigeria, comprising munitions, precision-guided bombs, precision rockets, and related equipment valued at approximately $346 million.

The approval was detailed in a statement from the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), dated August 13 and received via email on Thursday. T

The agency confirmed that it has formally notified the US Congress of the proposed transaction.

According to the statement,

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Nigeria of munitions, precision bombs, and precision rockets and related equipment for an estimated cost of $346 million. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

Under the request, Nigeria seeks to acquire 1,002 MK-82 general-purpose 500-pound bombs; 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups for Paveway II GBU-12; 515 MXU-1006 Air Foil Groups for Paveway II GBU-58; 1,517 MAU-169 or MAU-209 computer control groups for Paveway II GBU-12/GBU-58; 1,002 FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; and 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II all-up-rounds.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency specified that:

The package will also include non-major defence items such as FMU-139 joint programmable fuzes, bomb components, impulse cartridges, high-explosive and practice rockets, integration support, test equipment, and logistical and programme support services.

The DSCA emphasised that the deal is intended to enhance Nigeria’s capability to address present and future threats, particularly in counterterrorism operations and efforts to combat illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. It further stressed that the transaction would not alter the regional military balance or impact US defence readiness.

The statement continued:

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organisations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these munitions into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractors for the potential sale are RTX Missiles and Defence, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and BAE Systems.

The DSCA also noted:

At this time, the U.S. Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Nigeria.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.