Mob led by assemblyman attacks IGP’s Anti-Galamsey Taskforce, injures officers

A special anti-illegal mining task force deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) came under attack in Bonteso, Ashanti Region, following the seizure of an excavator from an unauthorised mining site near Manso Nkwanta.

The officers were ambushed by a hostile crowd allegedly led by the local assembly member, who organised a violent resistance to prevent the confiscation of the equipment.

Despite warning shots fired by the police to disperse the assailants, the mob—composed primarily of community members—continued their aggression, pelting the task force with stones.

During the confrontation, the team leader, ASP Bawah Abdul Jalil, and G/Sgt. Agblekpe Mawuena Yao sustained injuries.

However, the officers successfully arrested the assembly member, Patrick Asare, along with two other suspects—Osei Vasco and Akwesi Amponsah.

After regaining control of the situation through targeted arrests and further warning shots, the task force transported the seized excavator to the Manso Adubia Police Station.

Due to the escalating violence, a second excavator had to be left at the site.

The Manso area has long been a hotspot for illegal mining (galamsey), with unchecked operations causing severe environmental degradation, including the destruction of farmlands and pollution of water bodies.

This latest incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing the illicit trade.

Authorities are expected to intensify operations in the region to dismantle further illegal mining activities.

What must be done

To effectively combat illegal mining and prevent future attacks on law enforcement, a multi-faceted approach is necessary.

First, security must be strengthened by increasing police and military patrols in high-risk areas like Manso Nkwanta. Anti-galamsey task forces should be equipped with non-lethal crowd control measures, and a rapid response unit should be established to provide immediate backup during violent confrontations.

The arrested suspects, including the local assembly member, must face swift prosecution to demonstrate that obstructing justice carries serious consequences. Authorities should also investigate potential collusion between community leaders and illegal miners to dismantle any networks protecting these operations.