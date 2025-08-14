Villarreal president speaks out on Partey's rape charges after ex-Arsenal star booed

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has come to the defence of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, calling on supporters to “not judge prematurely” after the player was jeered during the club’s pre-season match against Aston Villa.

Partey, who joined Villarreal earlier this month after leaving Arsenal, made his debut in the 2-0 defeat to Villa.

The 32-year-old is currently facing serious legal charges in the UK, including five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third woman. These charges surfaced shortly after his contract at Arsenal expired.

His lawyer has strongly maintained his innocence. Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week, where he was granted conditional bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September at the Old Bailey. Following his court hearing, he was cleared to finalise his move to Villarreal — a transfer that has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Roig, however, insists the hostile reaction during the weekend fixture came solely from Aston Villa’s travelling supporters.

The player is currently undergoing legal proceedings. He maintains his innocence and denies the charges against him

The club upholds the presumption of innocence, and it will be the responsibility of the English courts to clarify the facts. We have spent years demonstrating our values with all kinds of activities. We respect the presumption of innocence and, of course, condemn any type of violence, whether inside or outside of football. At this moment, Partey is as innocent as the rest of us here. A fundamental right like this must be respected.

Addressing the boos, Roig added:

The English [Aston Villa fans] whistled Partey, not the Villarreal fans. I wouldn’t like our own fans to whistle at players on our team. We must stand with the team and respect the presumption of innocence. He is not a convicted player. We must be cautious and wait for justice. Let’s not judge prematurely. Thomas has the right to do his job until there is a conviction.

