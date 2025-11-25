Daddy Lumba’s elder sister clashes with Abusuapanin’s supporters in a heated court showdown

A newly surfaced video capturing a dramatic altercation involving Ernestina Fosuh at the Kumasi High Court on 24 November 2025 has triggered widespread debate on social media.

The clash occurred on the sixth day of proceedings in the case filed by Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, against his second wife, Odo Broni, and family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu. Tensions boiled over when Ernestina Fosuh , visibly furious, abruptly walked out of the courtroom.

Footage circulating online shows her angrily recounting an alleged assault by an unidentified man believed to be a close relative of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu. At one point, she mimicked how the supposed attack happened before appearing to photograph or film the individual’s vehicle, although her intentions for the “evidence” were unclear.

Relatives who accompanied her, including Mama China, were also seen voicing their anger over the reported confrontation. A TikTok clip of Ernestina Fosuh moments after the incident has since gained traction.

A separate video shared on the TikTok page Greater One TV captured the heated exchange between Ernestina Fosuh’s group and individuals believed to be aligned with the Abusuapanin. Although Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was absent, Ernestina Fosuh was said to have once again criticised those insisting on the funeral date set for Daddy Lumba.

According to a court correspondent, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister launched into a tirade against people she claimed had no relationship with the late musician during his lifetime but were now attempting to benefit from his death. She reportedly pronounced a curse on anyone doing so, an action that allegedly sparked the shouting and subsequent scuffle.

The videos show chaotic scenes, with members of both sides pushing and yelling at each other. A further clip features Ernestina Fosuh confronting a relative over the announcement of 13 December as the confirmed funeral date for the late music legend.