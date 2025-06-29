Boxer who smoked weed before bout gets electric shock while celebrating victory

A boxer received a nasty electric shock after winning his fight at a bizarre cannabis-themed boxing event in Thailand.

Former One Championship fighter Ivan Parshikov suffered the shocking accident whilst celebrating his victory. The Russian had just improved his professional record to 16 wins, 5 losses when his celebrations went horribly wrong.

The 29-year-old climbed onto the ropes and appeared ready to jump into the swimming pool that strangely surrounded the boxing ring. However, as he reached towards a ringside light, he received a powerful electric shock.

Parshikov's entire body went rigid before he crashed back down onto the canvas in dramatic fashion. Fortunately, he managed to get back up quickly and still completed his planned celebratory dive into the water.

Despite some social media claims suggesting he had been electrocuted, which would mean death or serious injury, Parshikov was fine and received medical checks that cleared him of any lasting damage.

Boxer shares update after scary incident

The fighter has since seen the humorous side of the incident, posting the video on his Instagram account where fans expressed their shock in the comments section. He has also shared a follow-up video showing himself receiving electrotherapy treatment from a TENS machine.

Parshikov's judgement may have been affected as the WBC (Weed Boxing Championship) is the only boxing promotion that requires fighters to "smoke a bong or a joint" before their bout begins. The unusual event has previously been promoted by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The incident highlights the strange and dangerous combination of cannabis use, water features, and electrical equipment at the unconventional boxing event.