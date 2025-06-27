La Liga youngster dies after car crash, 15 days in coma

Spanish football is in mourning after Las Palmas player Zeben Ramos died following a terrible car crash.

Ramos, aged 23, was involved in a road accident on Gran Canaria earlier this month. He spent 15 days in a coma whilst doctors fought to save his life. However, Las Palmas have now announced that the left-back has died from his injuries.

The Canary Islands club, who were relegated from La Liga last month, released a heartfelt statement and video to confirm the tragic news.

They said:

UD Las Palmas deeply regret having to announce the passing of Zebensui Ramos Gonzalez, known in football as Zeben. The Las Palmas C team player, aged 23, was unable to overcome the severe injuries he sustained in a tragic collision on June 9 at Arucas on Gran Canaria.

A versatile left-sided defender with great prospects, Zeben stood out due to his commitment, character and ability to adapt to various defensive roles. His non-stop hard work and his attitude on and off the pitch earned him the chance to repeatedly train with [reserve team] Las Palmas Atletico.

The club added:

We wish to convey our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates, and to everyone who accompanied him during his football career. The entire Yellows family unites in grief at Zeben's loss. He will forever remain in our hearts.

Zeben Ramos' career

Zeben Ramos

Born on January 7, 2002, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Ramos was a local talent who joined the "Yellows" from Villa Santa Brígida in 2024 after developing through several clubs including San Isidro, Gía, Acodetti, Huesca, San Fernando, Beserril, and La Atalaya.

Last season, Las Palmas were relegated after finishing 19th in the 20-team Spanish top division.