Ghanaians embrace the creamy revolution of HnH Gari Mix

HnH Gari Mix, Ghana’s favorite all-in-one gari solution, is quickly becoming a nationwide sensation, capturing the hearts (and taste buds) of consumers through viral social media content and trending hashtags.
Across Instagram and TikTok, Ghanaians are raving about the product’s superior creamy texture, convenient prep, and unforgettable taste. From student dorms to office lunch breaks, HnH Gari Mix is redefining what it means to enjoy gari with ease and flavor.
Popular videos show influencers and everyday Ghanaians praising the blend for its rich taste and hassle-free preparation.
The social buzz has transcended platforms. As of this week, the hashtag #HNHGariMix is officially trending on X (formerly Twitter) in Ghana.
“After tasting this, I can’t go back to regular gari,” one user shared in a now-viral post.
A Flavor for Every Taste
Part of what makes HnH Gari Mix so irresistible is its exciting variety of blends crafted to meet every craving:
🥜 Original Blend – A creamy, crunchy fusion of gari, sugar, creamer, and groundnut.
🌱 4-in-1 Soy Gari – A nourishing combo of gari, sugar, soy, and creamer for added protein and energy.
🍫 Choco Malt Gari – A delicious mix of gari, sugar, cocoa, malt, and milk, perfect for chocolate lovers.
Each variant offers a smooth, rich experience and is packed in hygienic, easy-to-prepare portions, making it ideal for students, workers, travelers, and anyone who needs a fast, filling meal
HnH Gari is a product of Twellium Industrial Company, the leading Ghanaian beverage and food manufacturing industry, committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and affordable products for everyday life.
HnH Gari Mix is available nationwide at top retail shops, supermarkets, and online platforms.
For more information, kindly visit www.twellium.com.
