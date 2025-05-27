Top 5 Ghanaian players abroad in the 2024/25 season

Ghanaian footballers had a brilliant 2024/25 season across Europe and the world, putting in strong performances and excelling at their various clubs.

Pulse Ghana presents the top five standout players based on their impact this season. This impact is categorized into overall goal contributions, consistency and command for their teams.

5. Thomas Partey – Arsenal (England)

Partey contributed to six goals – four goals and two assists, in 52 appearances for Arsenal this campaign. He was especially important during the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid, where his experience helped the team.

His absence was felt in the semi-finals first leg where they lost to PSG and was unable to turn the tie around as Arsenal were ultimately knocked out of the competition.

With his contract ending in June 2025, many clubs are now keeping an eye on his future. However, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen on keeping the 31-year-old at the Emirates.

4. Abdul Mumin – Real Valladolid (Spain)

Before picking up an injury, Mumin had a great season in Spain with Real Valladolid. He played 25 games in all competitions, scored two goals, and gave one assist. His powerful long shot against Real Madrid is already being talked about as a possible goal of the season.

He kept five clean sheets and completed 38 successful tackles this campaign. The former Right to Dream Academy player was among Ghana’s most reliable defenders in Europe this year.

Mumin was also nominated for the best African Player in La Liga award which fellow Ghanaian player Inaki Williams won.

3. Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini – Royale Union SG (Belgium)

At just 23 years old, Fuseini had an exciting first season with Royale Union SG in Belgium. He scored nine goals in 33 games, matching his goal tally from last year.

His speed, energy, and sharp eye for goal made him a fan favourite. He’s been given a debut Black Stars call-up by head coach Otto Addo in Ghana’s 23-man squad to battle Nigeria in the Unity Cup 2025.

2. Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer – Hamburger SV (Germany)

Yeboah helped Hamburg win promotion to the Bundesliga, ending their long wait to return to Germany’s top division.

He finished the season with 14 goals and three assists, which is his best output so far. With a total of 17 goal contributions, he was the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Europe this season. His goals were crucial in helping his team achieve promotion.

Yeboah had 31 shots on target which represents about 44% of his 71 total shots during the historic season.

1. Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth (England)

Semenyo had a brilliant season in the Premier League. He scored 11 goals and made five assists in 37 games, which is the best stats of his career so far. He found the net against big clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

MUST READ: 8 key players missing in Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in Unity Cup 2025