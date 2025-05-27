Thomas Partey battles Osimhen, others for ‘Best West African Player Abroad’ award

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been shortlisted for the "Best West African Player Abroad" award at the first-ever 2025 CIS Awards, which will be held on 20th June 2025 in Conakry, Guinea.

Partey's nomination is a big recognition of his strong performances this season. He has been a key figure for Arsenal, showing great skill, smart decision-making, and leadership in the middle of the pitch.

The 31-year-old played in 52 matches this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. His efforts helped Arsenal finish second in the Premier League and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League where they knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain.

Known for his ability to control games, stop attacks, and guide younger teammates, Partey has become one of the most trusted midfielders in European football. He has shown both experience and energy throughout the season, making him an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

His nomination is also a proud moment for Ghana, as it celebrates his success and growing influence in the world of football.

Fans are now looking forward to the awards night to see if Partey can win this important prize, which would add another highlight to his career and show the strength of West African football on the global stage.

Other nominees for 2025 CIS Awards

However, Partey is up against some strong competition. The other nominees for the "Best West African Player Abroad" award are:

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and Galatasaray)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Franck Yannick Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire)