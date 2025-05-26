Otto Addo explains Kudus, Partey's absence in Black Stars squad as new names dominate

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has finally opened up about why big names like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey are not in Ghana’s squad for the Unity Cup clash against Nigeria.
Speaking ahead of the games in London, Addo explained that the decision to leave out some experienced players was part of a wider plan to test new talent and build a balanced team for the future. Addo shared:
These two matches are very important for us, just like the World Cup qualifiers in September. I believe this is the best time to take a closer look at players we’ve been watching for months.
He made it clear that forming a solid team takes time and can’t happen overnight. He stressed:
Team building is a process. That’s why we want to give some of the young players a chance to show what they can do. We’re creating competition in the squad, and that only happens when everyone has the same chance to impress.
READ ALSO: Afena Gyan returns in surprise Ghana squad to battle Nigeria for Unity Cup 2025
Addo also pointed out that the focus is on building a strong team, not relying on a few star players.
We’re thinking beyond individuals. That’s why I’ve chosen to give these young players an opportunity. They could become important parts of the team in the future.
He added:
The Unity Cup has come at the right time. We’re happy to have back some players who’ve been out for a while, and we also want to give newcomers the chance to settle in.
Black Stars debutants and key players missing
Five players have been handed their first call-ups: goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Abdul Aziz Issah (Barcelona B), Aaron Essel (North Texas SC), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjælland), and Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini (Union Saint-Gilloise).
About eight key players of the senior men's national team setup have been left out.
These names include Kudus, Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Alexander Djiku, Inaki Williams, Elisha Owusu and Jerome Opoku are missing. Others such as Abdul Salis Samed, Kwame Opoku and Felix Afena-Gyan are making a return.
MUST READ: 8 key players missing in Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in Unity Cup 2025
Ghana will face rivals Nigeria at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. A win would take them to the Unity Cup final on Saturday, 31 May.