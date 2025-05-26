Afena Gyan returns in surprise Ghana squad to battle Nigeria for Unity Cup 2025

Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, have named a 23-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup, with coach Otto Addo including a mix of home-based players and exciting young talents from across Europe.

The Unity Cup, which will be held in London, kicks off this week, and Ghana are set to face long-time rivals Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium on Wednesday, 28 May.

The winner of the match between the Black Stars and Super Eagles will book a place in the final on Saturday, 31 May, where they will meet either Trinidad and Tobago or Jamaica.

Among the key highlights of the squad are four players from the Ghana Premier League: goalkeeper Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Kamaradini Mamudu (Medeama SC), and striker Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko).

There’s also a first-time call-up for former West Ham United goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Anang, who currently plays for St. Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland. Rising stars Abdul Aziz Issah and Aaron Essel, who shone for Ghana at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, have also been rewarded with a place.

Caleb Yirenkyi, a standout performer for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, joins the squad, along with Belgium-based Mohammed Gadafi Fuseini of Union Saint-Gilloise.

Returning to the team are Sunderland midfielder Abdul Samed Salis, Anderlecht’s Majeed Ashimeru, and Felix Afena Gyan, who is back in Black Stars colours for the first time in almost two years. Salis returns after recovering from a long-term injury.

The squad is expected to assembly in London shortly to begin preparations for the highly anticipated match.