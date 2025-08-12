Top Premier League club interested in signing Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku from Leicester

A top English Premier League side have joined the hunt for Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as they look to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Everton are reportedly keen on the Leicester City star, who has caught the eye of several top-flight clubs following his impressive performances for both club and country.

Sky Sports News reports that Everton have made their interest known for the versatile wide man, who can operate on either flank and has been a standout performer for the Foxes.

Issahaku's pace and trickery down the wings have made him a valuable asset for Leicester, but Everton believe they can tempt the Black Stars player with the prospect of regular Premier League football.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for his national team and has been turning heads with his direct running and ability to beat defenders one-on-one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester may be reluctant to let go of one of their prized assets as they look to secure automatic qualification back to the English top-tier, especially given his age and potential for further development.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Everton appreciate Issahaku's talent

However, Everton's interest suggests they see him as a player who could make an immediate impact in their squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Merseyside club are looking to add creativity and pace to their forward line, and Issahaku fits the profile of player they're seeking.

His ability to stretch defences and create chances from wide areas would give Everton manager David Moyes another tactical option as they aim to improve on their 13th place finish last season.

Leicester will likely demand a significant fee for the promising winger, who still has time left on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT