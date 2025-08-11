Ghana Black Stars striker Jerry Afriyie joins Belgian top-tier side from Saudi club

Rising Ghana striker Jerry Afriyie has sealed a season-long loan switch to Belgian Pro League newcomers RAAL La Louviere from Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah.

The 18-year-old hotshot, considered one of Ghana's most promising young forwards, has moved to Belgium's top flight seeking regular playing time after a breakthrough 2024 that elevated his international standing.

Afriyie made his mark with Ghana's Under-20 side before earning a rapid call-up to the senior Black Stars squad, where he's started to establish himself at international level.

His club form has been equally impressive during a loan stint with Spanish lower-tier outfit CD Lugo. The teenager's speed, tireless running and clinical finishing attracted widespread attention throughout his time in Spain's Segunda Division.

Those displays persuaded Al-Qadsiah to include him in their European pre-season preparations, but the Saudi side have now decided to loan him out to Belgium for further development in a competitive environment.

Afriyie to aid new club's survival hopes

La Louviere, who've returned to Belgium's premier division for the first time in years, are banking on Afriyie's attacking threat to help secure their top-flight status. The newly-promoted side view the Ghanaian as a key component in their fight against relegation.

Club officials expect Afriyie to play a central role in their survival bid, with the loan move representing an important step in his journey towards Europe's biggest leagues.

The striker is currently undergoing medical examinations in Belgium before finalising the transfer.