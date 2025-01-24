Jerry Afriyie joins Spanish third-tier club on loan after Saudi Arabia move

Ghanaian striker Jerry Afriyie has made a move from lower-tier club Thoughts FC to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiya, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.

However, before joining Al Qadsiya, the 20-year-old will spend the remainder of the current season on loan at Spanish third-tier club CD Lugo.

Afriyie has emerged as a highly regarded talent, having impressed with his performances over the past year.

His standout contribution was scoring the winning goal for Ghana in the final of the African Games, securing a gold medal victory over Uganda.

In addition to his success at the African Games, Afriyie was named Best Player at the 2024 WAFU B U-20 Championship in Togo, where Ghana finished as runners-up. He also claimed the Golden Boot after scoring five goals in five matches.

In November 2024, he became the first player from Ghana’s third-tier league to earn a senior national team call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He marked his debut with a goal against Niger, despite Ghana’s 2-1 defeat.

Despite attracting interest from several clubs, Afriyie opted for Al Qadsiya, currently sitting third in the Saudi Professional League.

The loan move to CD Lugo is seen as an opportunity for Afriyie to gain valuable international experience before joining Al Qadsiya in the upcoming season.

Criticism of Saudi move

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian sports analysts have criticised his decision to join the Saudi Pro League club because they believe that is not right move for a prodigy seeking opportunities to develop his talent.