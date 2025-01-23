Jerry Afriyie joins Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsaih

Ghanaian prodigy Jerry Afriyie has officially joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah FC on a permanent deal.

As part of the arrangement, the 18-year-old forward will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Spanish third-tier club CD Lugo.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest young talents, Afriyie has inked a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Saudi club.

His journey from the lower division side Thoughts FC to becoming a rising star for Ghana has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Afriyie’s stellar performances on the international stage earned him a debut call-up to the Black Stars during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

He also played a key role in Ghana’s victory at the 2024 African Games, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

The teenager’s outstanding 2024 campaign also saw him clinch the Golden Boot at the WAFU B Championship and secure a gold medal with the U-20 team at the African Games in March.

Additionally, he was part of the Black Galaxies squad that fell to Nigeria in the CHAN qualifiers.