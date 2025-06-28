Take me to Supreme Court – Headmaster tells students after refusing GH₵100 certificate fee

A headmaster at a second-cycle institution in Pokukrom, located in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, is at the centre of controversy after refusing to release student certificates without a GH₵100 payment.

The incident has sparked widespread public interest following the circulation of a viral video capturing the confrontation.

In the video, the headmaster is seen instructing students to either pay the required amount or leave without their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results. He boldly tells the students:

Take me to the Supreme Court.

According to the students, the school has demanded that all final-year students pay GH₵100 before receiving their certificates.

However, one female student, who filmed the encounter, strongly opposed the directive. She insisted that the students owe the school no money and are entitled to their certificates without additional charges.

She further stated that her father, who works with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), confirmed that WAEC does not mandate any extra fees for certificate release.

In her argument, only students with unpaid fees or debts to the school should face such restrictions—not those in good financial standing.

The incident has triggered a broader debate about the legality of certificate withholding and the power of school heads to introduce fees outside approved guidelines.

Many have called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to investigate the matter and provide clarity on the rules governing certificate distribution.

The video continues to circulate across social media, with public opinion divided. While some defend the headmaster’s stance as a disciplinary measure, others describe it as unlawful and exploitative.