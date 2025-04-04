Pulse logo
'We lost against a strong team' - Hearts of Oak coach laments defeat to Nations FC

04 April 2025 at 9:50
Aboubakar Ouattara says Hearts of Oak lost to a stronger team.
Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara
Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara conceded his side was outplayed by a superior opponent following their 1-0 loss to Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday afternoon.

The match, held at the Tuba Astro-Turf, was decided in the 57th minute when Black Stars defender Razak Simpson capitalised on a defensive error, firing a first-time volley past Hearts’ goalkeeper.

The moment of brilliance proved decisive in an otherwise tightly contested encounter, leaving Hearts’ technical team visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

Speaking post-match, Ouattara acknowledged Nations FC’s strength and organisation, stating:

I told you before the match that Nations FC is a strong team. Today, unfortunately, we lost against a strong team with a good organisation.

The Ivorian tactician rued his team’s wastefulness in front of goal, admitting their struggles in converting chances cost them the game.

We did everything, but unfortunately, it’s the same disaster we have. The scoring possibility – we have a problem with that. We lost, and we accept it. We didn’t do well. We missed all the chances.

The defeat leaves Hearts of Oak in 7th place with 37 points, while Nations FC climbs to 3rd with 39 points.

The bigger picture

Hearts of Oak’s inconsistency has persisted since the second round of the league resumed.

Under Ouattara’s leadership, the Phobians will aim to rectify their performances as they continue their pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title.

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC next in their GPL fixture at home.

