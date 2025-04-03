GPL: Hearts of Oak’s struggles deepen with defeat to Nations FC

The Phobians’ turbulent season took another turn for the worse on Thursday night as they fell 1-0 to a disciplined Nations FC side at the Tuba Astroturf, a temporary home forced upon them due to renovations at their usual University of Ghana Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the 57th minute when Black Stars defender Razak Simpson punished a defensive lapse, striking a first-time volley past a helpless Hearts goalkeeper.

It was a moment of quality in an otherwise cagey affair, one that left Hearts’ coaching staff shaking their heads on the touchline.

Hearts controlled 48% possession and outshot their opponents 16 to 13, but only six efforts truly tested the Nations FC goalkeeper. Their buildup play was patient, yet too often, the final pass or finish was lacking.

Nations FC, meanwhile, were content to absorb pressure and strike on the counter.

They finished with four shots on target, one fewer than Hearts, but made theirs count. Simpson’s clinical finish was the difference, and their defensive resilience ensured they left with all three points.

Hearts’ frustrations were compounded by three yellow cards, reflecting their growing agitation as the game slipped away. Their five corners came to nothing, while Nations FC looked more threatening from their three set pieces.

The bigger picture

For Hearts, this loss extends their winless run to four matches, piling pressure on manager Aboubakar Ouattara.

They now sit eight points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko—a gap that feels increasingly difficult to close.

Nations FC, meanwhile, continue to impress.