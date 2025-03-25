21-year-old pitch invader in Ghana-Chad match sentenced to 100 days imprisonment

Mohammed Huzeinu, a 21-year-old individual, has been handed a 100-day prison sentence by an Accra District Court after invading the pitch during Ghana’s match against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, 2022.

Huzeinu’s unauthorised entry disrupted the game, an offence that carries potential financial repercussions for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as such incidents often result in fines from governing bodies.

Pitch invasions are regarded as a major security breach and undermine the orderly conduct of sporting events.

The court’s ruling sends a clear message to spectators about the consequences of violating stadium regulations and emphasises the need for proper conduct during matches.

The GFA has repeatedly advised fans against such behaviour, stressing the importance of discipline and compliance with matchday protocols to prevent sanctions and uphold Ghana’s standing in international football.

Black Stars beat Madagascar

Meanwhile the Black Stars delivered a commanding 3-0 victory against Madagascar in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Grand Stade Al-Hociema.

Thomas Partey starred with a brace, while Mohammed Kudus added a third, lifting Ghana to 15 points in Group I.

Partey opened the scoring in the first half with a header from Jordan Ayew's cross.

Despite Madagascar's 51% possession, they failed to break Ghana's defence. Ayew later assisted Partey's second goal from a corner before setting up Kudus for the third.