Which African teams are on track to reach the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in North America, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirming that nine or ten African teams will participate. Will one of them become the first team from the continent to reach the final, or even win the prestigious trophy? By looking at the teams currently leading the African qualifying tables, we can better understand who is in with a chance of getting there.

Fans of those teams in the same group who fail to reach the Finals can still follow the action, with live streaming now making it easy to watch games from across the planet. In addition, with the best betting apps in Uganda and other countries, supporters in this country can not only follow predictions, but can bet on what happens in the World Cup even if their heroes don’t conquer their qualifying group. SMS registration and mobile registration make it easy for anyone to join using whatever technology suits them. Sign-up codes give new members a bonus that can be used on the first bets they place.



" USA v Algeria World Cup Match " ( CC BY 2.0 ) by jasonwhat

Algeria Leads Group G Ahead of Mozambique

Group G is led by Algeria, who won the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar in 2021. This team has already been to four World Cups, with the last one being in 2014. Their greatest moment was perhaps their victory against West Germany in the 1982 tournament, and achieving a similar upset is likely to be the height of their ambitions if they reach North America.

Mozambique currently sits in second place with nine points from the first four games. This national team has been to the African Cup of Nations on five occasions but has never reached the World Cup. Coach Chiquinho Conde says that reaching the Finals would be a dream but that he believes they can do it, having climbed into the top 100 ranked teams in the latest FIFA listing.

Egypt Is Looking to Reach the Finals for the Fourth Time

Egypt became the first African team to reach the World Cup in 1934 and made its last appearance in 2018. The “Pharaohs” are currently leading Group A, having gone undefeated in the first four games. With Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah enjoying a great season and being mentioned by some analysts as a potential Ballon d’Or winner , Egyptian fans are hoping for a chance to make history.

In March, Egypt will be playing Ethiopia and Sierra Leone, with these games possibly proving crucial in the country’s bid to reach the 2026 World Cup. After finishing with zero points and just two goals in 2018, it would be a major surprise if they reached the final, which is to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026.



" Egypt vs. Algeria 2-0 " ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Muhammad غفّاري

Sudan and Senegal at the Top of Group B

Group B has already seen some surprises, with the national team from Sudan surging ahead of Senegal thanks to three wins and a draw from their first four games, including a 3-0 victory over South Sudan . Sudan’s biggest taste of glory came in 1970, when they won the Africa Cup of Nations as the host team. Coach Kwesi Appiah has received a lot of credit for the strong start made by “The Falcons of Jediane”, who are currently playing all their games away from home.

Senegal is currently second in the group but can’t be written off yet. This team has one of the strongest records in African football, having reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup and winning the AFCON for the first time in 2021.

Other countries leading their groups at the time of writing include Rwanda, Cameroon, and Morocco. They all harbor hopes of lifting the famous trophy, but there’s still a long road ahead for them to reach the Finals.