G/A: Judge accuses 4 police officers of harassment in Adenta traffic stop

Adenta Circuit Court Judge Her Ladyship Angela Attachie has formally accused four police officers of professional misconduct, alleging harassment during a December 2024 traffic incident rather than receiving the protection mandated by their duty.

The judicial officer, who doubles as Queen of Ho Bankoe of the Asogli State, clarified recent media reports suggesting her involvement in the officers' detention.

She confirmed filing an official petition with Police Headquarters following the altercation, which resulted in the officers being held for alleged assault on her court clerk and harassment - not due to any interference from herself or IGP Christian Tetteh Yohonu.

Recounting the incident

Judge Attachie provided journalists with a detailed account on April 22:

On my way to work on that fateful morning, I approached the stretch just before Rowi Junction, which leads to my court. I usually take a shorter turn just before the junction.

Approximately 100 metres from the turn, I switched to the other side of the newly constructed road to access the junction, as there was heavy traffic on the main road.

The judge described encountering a parked police vehicle on the new road section. After complying with their stop signal, she was informed she was under arrest for allegedly improper lane usage.

They told me I should have remained in traffic until the exact point of the turn before veering off the road

She stated, maintaining she committed no traffic violation by using the clear alternate route.

Escalation at court premises

After identifying herself as the presiding judge, Attachie claims the officers - identified as members of the "Dampare Special Forces" - pursued her vehicle to the court entrance:

One officer alighted and used car tyres placed by the roadside to block the front of my car, while another officer used cement blocks to immobilise the rear tyres.

The situation intensified when her court clerk attempted to document the scene:

The officers became offended that he was taking pictures. They assaulted him—hitting him in the eye, stomach, and thigh—and subsequently took him to the Adentan Police Station.

The clerk was reportedly detained from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the judge's official vehicle was impounded and later released through divisional commander intervention.

Clarifying the record

Judge Attachie emphasized her actions sought due process, not retribution:

It must be made clear that I have no intention of disrupting the work of these officers. I only sought redress and wish to clarify that I did not violate any traffic regulations, contrary to some media reports.

Investigations revealed the involved officers belonged to a special task force established under former IGP George Akuffo Dampare, operating outside local jurisdiction. The operation was reportedly led by Godwin Dey.