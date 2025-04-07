Mbappe reveals surprising detail about tension with Vinicius Jr ahead of Arsenal clash

With Real Madrid chasing a possible treble this season, whispers of tension between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have begun to swirl again.

Some believe that with so many stars in the dressing room, clashes were inevitable.

However, Kylian Mbappe has now cleared the air especially on his relationship with Brazil talisman Vinicius Junior.

The French superstar, who became Madrid’s latest Galactico in the summer of 2024, has firmly denied any rift with his Brazilian teammate.

Vinicius, a key player in Real’s recent Champions League successes, has been sharing the spotlight with Mbappe and rising star Jude Bellingham. Despite rumours of a power struggle, Mbappe insists things are running smoothly.

Speaking to La Sexta, he explained:

The relationship is very good, it’s normal for people to talk about us, about two famous players who make a difference, but I came with the idea of playing with Vinicius.

I can’t imagine a Real Madrid without Vini. We play well, we can be better. People expect more from us and that’s normal. We’re good together and it’s the most important part of the season. We’re going to try to help Madrid win as much as we can.

Mbappe opens up on decision to join Real Madrid

Mbappe also spoke openly about his decision to join Madrid after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended. He said:

There are things more important than money. I wanted to play for Real Madrid, here at the Bernabeu. For me, the most important thing is to be happy.

I was absolutely certain (that I would end up at Madrid). I had great confidence in my abilities, and it was what I had wanted with all my heart since I was a child. I always had in my head the idea of playing for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will clash with Arsenal in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.