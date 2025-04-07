GH ballers abroad: Best performing Ghanaian players over the weekend

Two of Ghana’s national team goalkeepers plying their trade abroad gave polarising performances.

While Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet in his side, St. Gallen’s 1-0 victory over Servette, Jojo Wollacott picked the ball thrice from his net as Stevenage handed a 3-1 beating to Crawley United.

Overall, most Ghanaian stars abroad didn’t shake the scenes to grab the headlines over the weekend. Most of them were quiet.

In England, it was heartbreaking for Kamaldeen Sulemana as Southampton inked a forgettable record, becoming the first team to be relegated with seven matches left to play.

This is a new record over when Ipswich and Derby were relegated with six games left in 1994-95 and 2007-08 respectively.

Sulemana registered an assist for the Saints as they were beaten by Tottenham, marking their 25th defeat in 31 games.

Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus were on opposing sides as West Ham locked horns with Bournemouth. Kudus’ 68th-minute assist was not enough for the Hammers to hammer the Cherries with both teams settling for a 2-2 stalemate.

Best performing player

Probably the best performer of the weekend, Bismark Charles scored a brace for Skenderbeu in their 2-1 triumph over Laci in the Albanian topflight.

Edmund Baidoo was on the scoresheet for New York Red Bulls in their 2-1 win over BW Linz in the MLS.

Far away in Israel, Eugene Ansah was a super substitute having climbed off the bench to score for Ashdod in their 2-1 win over Ironi Tiberias.

