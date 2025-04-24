5 surprising uses of Akpeteshie (other than drinking it) - Don’t miss no. 3

When most people hear Akpeteshie, they instantly picture that strong, fiery local spirit served from “blue kiosks” or poured with reverence during libations at traditional festivals.

This bold beverage, known by many names—“kill me quick,” “apio,” or “man’s spirit”—has long been the go-to at naming ceremonies, funerals, or spirited debates at the spot.

Brewed from fermented palm wine or sugarcane, Akpeteshie is more than just a drink—it’s a cultural icon.

But here’s the twist: it has talents far beyond getting you tipsy, frowing and waking up in a gutter.

Here are five unexpected and fascinating uses of Akpeteshie that go way beyond the benches of the blue kiosk.

1. Powerful Disinfectant & Hand Sanitiser

Yes, you read that right! With an alcohol content often exceeding 40%, Akpeteshie is a natural germ killer.

In many rural communities, it’s been used for decades as a disinfectant for minor cuts, wounds, and even as an improvised hand sanitiser—especially during times when commercial options were scarce (remember COVID?).

Tip: Mix with aloe vera gel and a few drops of essential oil for a homemade hand rub.

2. Eco-Friendly Stove Fuel

Move over, kerosene and charcoal—Akpeteshie is now part of the energy conversation. Some eco-conscious Ghanaians have discovered that it burns cleanly and efficiently, making it a viable fuel alternative for small alcohol stoves. It’s particularly useful during fuel shortages or in off-grid areas.

Caution: Handle with care—Akpeteshie is flammable and should be stored responsibly.

3. Multipurpose Cleaning Agent

Akpeteshie isn’t just strong in taste—it’s tough on grime too. Its high alcohol content makes it an excellent natural cleaning agent for windows, mirrors, glassware, and even jewellery.

It evaporates quickly and leaves surfaces spotless, making it a cost-effective alternative to commercial cleaners.

Tip: Add a dash of lemon juice for extra shine and a fresh scent.

4. Traditional Herbal Extractor

Across Ghana and much of West Africa, herbalists swear by Akpeteshie as a base for tinctures and traditional remedies.

Its potent alcohol content extracts and preserves the medicinal properties of roots, barks, and herbs. The result? Powerful concoctions for ailments ranging from stomach upsets to joint pains.

Not for the faint-hearted—or the faint-tongued.

5. Natural Insect Repellent

Mosquitoes, beware! A small amount of Akpeteshie rubbed on the skin can keep bugs at bay thanks to its strong scent and evaporative properties.

Some even infuse it with neem leaves or local herbs for a more powerful, all-natural mosquito repellent.

Say goodbye to itchy nights—and chemical sprays.

Final Shot (Not That Kind)

Who would’ve thought this humble local spirit had so many tricks up its sleeve?

While Akpeteshie may be best known for warming up your uncle’s speeches or fuelling jama sessions, its usefulness goes far beyond the bottle.