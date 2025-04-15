10 countries where drinking, selling alcohol could land you in jail

While many countries embrace alcohol as part of their social or cultural fabric, others have strict laws—often shaped by religion or public order concerns—that criminalise drinking entirely or impose severe restrictions.

In some places, having a drink could lead to hefty fines, deportation, or even jail time.

Whether you're a seasoned traveller, an expat, or simply curious, here are 10 countries where consuming alcohol could land you in serious trouble.

1. Saudi Arabia

Status: Total ban (with a limited exception for diplomats)

Saudi Arabia enforces some of the world’s harshest alcohol laws. Since 1952, the sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely banned.

Importing, possessing, or even being caught under the influence can lead to jail time, public flogging, and deportation for foreigners.

In 2024, however, the country announced its first official alcohol store, opened in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter—exclusively for non-Muslim diplomats.

2. Iran

Alcohol has been illegal in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. While certain religious minorities are allowed limited access, Muslims caught consuming alcohol can face corporal punishment, fines, or imprisonment. Public intoxication is considered a serious offence.

3. Afghanistan

Status: Prohibited

Afghanistan bans alcohol for both locals and most foreigners. Even private consumption or possession can result in arrest and prosecution. The country’s strict interpretation of Islamic law leaves no room for leniency.

4. Libya

Status: Banned

Libya outlawed alcohol in 1969, with harsher measures introduced under the 1974 Prohibition Law. Today, any involvement with alcohol—be it production, possession, or smuggling—can result in lengthy prison sentences.

5. Bangladesh

Status: Restricted

In Bangladesh, only licensed non-Muslims may legally purchase and consume alcohol. Muslims caught drinking face substantial fines or imprisonment.

The sale and availability of alcohol are tightly controlled.

6. Kuwait

Status: Banned

Kuwait has a complete ban on alcohol. Even possession of small quantities can result in arrest, fines, and deportation for foreigners.

Enforcement is strict, and smuggling attempts are treated as criminal offences.

7. United Arab Emirates (Varies by Emirate)

Status: Restricted

While Dubai and Abu Dhabi allow alcohol for non-Muslims under strict regulation, Sharjah enforces a zero-tolerance policy. Public intoxication or drinking outside designated venues—even in liberal emirates—can lead to fines, imprisonment, or deportation.

8. Maldives

Status: Banned for locals

In the Maldives, alcohol is available only within tourist resorts. Locals are forbidden from consuming or possessing it. Offenders face criminal charges. Tourists should also avoid carrying alcohol into local islands or public areas.

9. Pakistan

Status: Banned for Muslims

Pakistan permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol under licence, but it’s tightly regulated. For Muslims, however, drinking is illegal and punishable by fines, imprisonment, or even lashings under certain laws.

10. Brunei

Status: Banned under Sharia law

Brunei’s Sharia-based legal system bans alcohol for Muslims. Non-Muslims may bring in limited quantities for personal use, but public consumption is illegal.

Breaking the law can lead to heavy fines, jail, or whipping.

Final Thoughts

Before you pack your bags and jet off, it pays to know the local laws. A seemingly innocent glass of wine could turn into a legal nightmare if you’re not careful.