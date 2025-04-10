Alcohol has been part of human culture for centuries, often consumed in social and ceremonial contexts.

However, its harmful use poses serious health, social, and economic challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Across Africa, patterns of alcohol consumption differ widely due to variations in cultural practices, religious beliefs, income levels, and government regulations.

While some countries record minimal alcohol intake, others have some of the highest per capita consumption rates globally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol misuse contributes to over 3 million deaths worldwide each year, representing nearly 6% of all global fatalities.

It is linked to more than 200 diseases and injury-related conditions, and accounts for approximately 5% of the global burden of disease, as measured by disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). Alarmingly, in the 20–39 age group, one in four deaths can be attributed to alcohol.

In the African region, the impact of harmful alcohol consumption is particularly concerning. The widespread availability of alcohol, coupled with limited public health responses in some areas, contributes to a rising toll of preventable deaths and long-term health problems.

Nations such as Uganda and Seychelles are among those with the highest average alcohol intake per adult. WHO data indicates that these figures are based on estimated total consumption per person aged 15 and above, expressed in litres of pure alcohol per year.

The estimates account for both recorded and unrecorded alcohol consumption, drawing on data from national statistics, surveys, and expert evaluations.

In this article, we examine the top 10 African countries with the highest alcohol consumption rates, highlighting the growing need for public health interventions and policy reforms to curb the harmful effects of excessive drinking.

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol