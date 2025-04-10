A Plus blows alarm over alleged ‘borla’ levy looting plot, fingers Dr Ayine

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has raised an alarm over what he describes as a coordinated plot to justify an increase in the Sanitation and Pollution Levy.

According to A-Plus, the plot involves government officials colluding with select media houses and civil society organisations (CSOs) to flood the airwaves and social media with carefully selected footage of filthy streets, clogged drains, and uncollected refuse across the country.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the lawmaker highlighted that the Sanitation and Pollution Levy, which was introduced in 2021, imposes a charge of 10 pesewas per litre of petrol and diesel consumed.

Despite the collection of a total revenue of GHS 1.93 billion from 2021 to 2024, A-Plus noted that the levy has failed to yield the desired results, as visible waste remains on streets across the nation.

He stated:

Even more troubling is what investigative journalists uncovered. A request filed by The Fourth Estate to the Ministry of Finance revealed that out of the GHS 264 million collected in 2021, the Ministry disbursed GHS 156 million to a single company, Sewerage Systems GH. Ltd, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group. For what work done?

A-Plus further alleged that the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, is involved in the plot. He said:

Let’s also remember how this whole arrangement was orchestrated. The current Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, while in opposition, went to great lengths to manipulate the drafting of the law.

He schemed to reconstitute the leadership of the Committee responsible, just so he could gain control and structure the law in a way that would benefit his close associate.

He warned:

If Dr Ayine attempts anything silly, I'll expose him further. I'm only setting the stage for a fight. It’s a trap! And trust me, you'll lose! (I'll show you where you got money for 'the last one.' Is that clue enough?)

In his post, the MP emphasised that the solution to Ghana’s sanitation challenges lies in a decentralised waste management system—one that empowers local governments and communities to take charge of their environment.

He also questioned Dr. Ayine:

After all your efforts, are you proud of the current sanitation situation in Ghana? And now, will you support an increase in the levy—knowing that it will ultimately affect the poor trotro passenger, the market woman, and the struggling youth?