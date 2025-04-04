‘NPP members involved in galamsey to disgrace Pres. Mahama’ – A-Plus alleges

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has alleged that members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in illegal mining in an attempt to discredit the President.

According to him, these NPP members have been deployed in large numbers to forest reserves and water bodies across the country to cause havoc and subsequently blame the Mahama administration for failing to combat the menace, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM on 3rd April, A-Plus alleged:

When they saw that the NDC had come to power, they decided to engage in galamsey to disgrace John Mahama. In the whole of Ghana, it is only NPP bigwigs who are involved in galamsey, and it is intentional — to create the impression that the GoldBod initiative is meant to promote illegal mining.

The lawmaker further stated that the current administration is indeed working to tackle the menace:

John Mahama is doing well in the fight against illegal mining through the Blue Army and other initiatives, but we can never completely stop mining in the country. What we need to do is ensure responsible mining.

They were involved in galamsey for eight years. Does it mean that in just three months, the NDC has already started galamsey? It is them. If any NDC member is involved, then they are only now in the process of procuring excavators.

Minister Vows Strict Action

Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has vowed to take strict action against illegal mining, describing the menace as an act of environmental terrorism.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Association of China-Ghana Mining LBG, the Minister stated:

Let me state clearly: the Government of Ghana will not condone any form of illegality in the mining sector. We consider illegal mining an act of economic sabotage — one that devastates livelihoods, poisons our water bodies, and degrades our land.