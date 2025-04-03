‘Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta’ – Meet NPP’s 7 ‘problems’ that caused 2024 defeat

A recent survey by the research company Global Info Analytics has revealed the key figures blamed for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) significant defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In the 2024 presidential race, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged victorious with 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), resulting in a margin of 1,671,093 votes.

The poll shows that 68% of voters blame former President Nana Akufo-Addo, while 40% attribute the loss to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Additionally, 37% blame Dr Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer and former vice president, 33% fault the NPP’s running mate, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, and 32% hold other government appointees responsible.

Meanwhile, 25% blame the party's Members of Parliament (MPs), and only 9% point the finger at former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s Comments on the Defeat

This report follows comments from former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who recently stated that former President Akufo-Addo played a major role in the NPP’s defeat.

According to him, public perceptions of corruption and arrogance during Akufo-Addo’s administration, coupled with the perceived hijacking of the party, discouraged many loyal supporters from voting in the 7th December elections.

In an interview with Nhyira FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu shared that the NPP’s election review committee report for the Ashanti Region highlighted concerns among party supporters that voting for Dr Bawumia would have effectively extended President Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

Dr Bawumia’s Lead in 2028 Leadership Race

In related developments, the poll also indicates that, in the race for the leadership of the NPP in 2028, Dr Bawumia is the clear front-runner to lead the party again, should voters elect the NPP flagbearer (note that it is delegates who elect the NPP flagbearer).

Dr Bawumia attracts 48% of the votes, while Kennedy Agyapong secures 25%, Dr Osei Adutwum receives 13%, and the rest of the candidates share 14%.