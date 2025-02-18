‘Bawumia is 1,000 times smarter than Mahama, but fools elected him’ – Prophet Gyimah

The Founder and Leader of Elohim International Ministry in the Central Region, Prophet William Gyimah, has caused a stir with his strong criticism of Ghanaians for electing John Dramani Mahama as president instead of former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an interview that has since gone viral, Prophet Gyimah expressed disappointment in the decision of the electorate, calling it “foolish” and “unintelligent.”

According to the prophet, Dr Bawumia is "1,000 times more intelligent" than President Mahama. He argued that the decision to vote for Mahama, despite the obvious intellectual superiority of Bawumia, highlights a deep-rooted issue in Ghanaian politics, with voters failing to choose the most competent leaders.

We don’t vote for the right leaders or candidates. Between Bawumia and Mahama, the whole world knows that Bawumia is 1,000 times more intelligent, but Ghanaians are unintelligent, which is why they did not vote for him. This is why Ghana is among the least intelligent countries in the world.

The prophet, a known supporter of Bawumia, further predicted a victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election. However, in a surprising turn of events, the 2024 presidential election saw John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning with 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), while Dr Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes (41.61%), resulting in a margin of 1,671,093 votes.

The comment from Prophet Gyimah has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many defending Mahama and others agreeing with his sentiment.

Who will accept and be proud of this man as a husband, father or close relative? Did this @nppghanahq man and a supporter of @MBawumia asked when the research was conducted? He should wait for 2025 outcome now that we have @JDMahama as president, then do comparison.

Knowledgeable in lies and churning out of wrong data

Ghana is among the countries with the least knowledgeable people, and he's proof. He didn't lie.