Prof Mike Oquaye-led election review committee is ‘bogus’ – Adwoa Safo fires

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has strongly criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s election review committee, which was set up to assess the party’s humiliating 2024 election defeat.

Describing the committee as “bogus,” she argued that former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, lacks the impartiality needed to chair the committee, thereby undermining the credibility of its work.

The committee’s mandate includes conducting a comprehensive review of the party’s activities during the 2024 electoral cycle, analysing the root causes of the party’s poor performance, and developing a strategic roadmap to rebrand the NPP for a decisive victory in the 2028 elections.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Adwoa Safo challenged Prof Oquaye to first investigate the circumstances surrounding his son’s defeat in the election.

She also alleged that the committee’s true objective is to push out Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from the flagbearer position:

It's a very bogus committee. A committee that is put together just to make sure that we find certain facts and push a particular candidate away from the candidacy so that we can bring our own. You call that a credible committee? A fact-finding committee? If Professor Mike Oquaye thinks he has integrity, thinks that he is credible, I want the first page of his fact-finding report.

She further warned:

We are warning him—if he brings that report, nobody is going to work with it. And that means we are not serious about rebuilding, we are not serious about regrouping, and we are not serious about recapturing power.