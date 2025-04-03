Ghana and other African countries hit by Trump’s harsh tariff spree – Full list

In a major shift in trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on over 180 countries, including Ghana and other African nations.
Announced from the White House’s Rose Garden, the new tariff regime introduces a baseline rate of at least 10% on all imports, with even higher duties for 60 countries and trading blocs that have significant trade imbalances with the U.S.
The tariffs also target key industries, including automobile imports, which will now face additional levies.
Trump justified the move as part of his “America First” economic agenda, arguing that the tariffs were necessary to correct what he described as unfair trade practices.
He referred to the new tariffs as “discounted reciprocal” rates, asserting that while they are steep, they remain lower than the tariffs imposed on U.S. exports by many foreign nations.
The policy is expected to have widespread economic implications, particularly for African economies that rely heavily on trade with the U.S.
Experts warn that the new tariffs could drive up costs for exporters, reduce trade volumes, and strain diplomatic relations.
Ghana, along with other affected African nations, may need to explore alternative markets or renegotiate trade agreements to mitigate the impact of the new tariffs.
Full list of African countries hit by Trump’s harsh tariff spree
Country
Tariff Imposed by U.S.
Tariff Charged on U.S. Imports
South Africa
30%
60%
Tunisia
28%
55%
Egypt
10%
10%
Côte d’Ivoire
21%
41%
Botswana
37%
74%
Morocco
10%
10%
Algeria
30%
59%
Lesotho
50%
99%
Mauritius
40%
80%
Kenya
10%
10%
Nigeria
14%
27%
Namibia
21%
42%
Brunei
24%
47%
Ethiopia
10%
10%
Ghana
10%
17%
Angola
32%
63%
Democratic Republic of the Congo
11%
22%
Mozambique
16%
31%
Zambia
17%
33%
Senegal
10%
10%
Cameroon
11%
22%
Uganda
10%
20%
Gabon
10%
10%
Togo
10%
10%
Malawi
17%
34%
Liberia
10%
10%
Zimbabwe
18%
35%
Benin
10%
10%
Republic of the Congo
10%
10%
Djibouti
10%
10%
Rwanda
10%
10%
Sierra Leone
10%
10%
Sudan
10%
10%
Niger
10%
10%
Equatorial Guinea
13%
25%
Libya
31%
61%
Guinea
10%
10%
Chad
13%
26%
Mali
10%
10%
Cabo Verde
10%
10%
Burundi
10%
10%
Mauritania
10%
10%
Gambia
10%
10%
Central African Republic
10%
10%
South Sudan
10%
10%
Comoros
10%
10%
São Tomé and Príncipe
10%
10%
Guinea-Bissau
10%
10%