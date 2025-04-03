Ghana and other African countries hit by Trump’s harsh tariff spree – Full list

In a major shift in trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on over 180 countries, including Ghana and other African nations.

Announced from the White House’s Rose Garden, the new tariff regime introduces a baseline rate of at least 10% on all imports, with even higher duties for 60 countries and trading blocs that have significant trade imbalances with the U.S.

The tariffs also target key industries, including automobile imports, which will now face additional levies.

Trump justified the move as part of his “America First” economic agenda, arguing that the tariffs were necessary to correct what he described as unfair trade practices.

He referred to the new tariffs as “discounted reciprocal” rates, asserting that while they are steep, they remain lower than the tariffs imposed on U.S. exports by many foreign nations.

The policy is expected to have widespread economic implications, particularly for African economies that rely heavily on trade with the U.S.

Experts warn that the new tariffs could drive up costs for exporters, reduce trade volumes, and strain diplomatic relations.

Ghana, along with other affected African nations, may need to explore alternative markets or renegotiate trade agreements to mitigate the impact of the new tariffs.

Full list of African countries hit by Trump’s harsh tariff spree