Ghana and other African countries hit by Trump’s harsh tariff spree – Full list

03 April 2025 at 9:54
President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In a major shift in trade policy, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on over 180 countries, including Ghana and other African nations.

Announced from the White House’s Rose Garden, the new tariff regime introduces a baseline rate of at least 10% on all imports, with even higher duties for 60 countries and trading blocs that have significant trade imbalances with the U.S.

The tariffs also target key industries, including automobile imports, which will now face additional levies.

Trump justified the move as part of his “America First” economic agenda, arguing that the tariffs were necessary to correct what he described as unfair trade practices.

He referred to the new tariffs as “discounted reciprocal” rates, asserting that while they are steep, they remain lower than the tariffs imposed on U.S. exports by many foreign nations.

The policy is expected to have widespread economic implications, particularly for African economies that rely heavily on trade with the U.S.

Experts warn that the new tariffs could drive up costs for exporters, reduce trade volumes, and strain diplomatic relations.

Ghana, along with other affected African nations, may need to explore alternative markets or renegotiate trade agreements to mitigate the impact of the new tariffs.

Full list of African countries hit by Trump’s harsh tariff spree

Country

Tariff Imposed by U.S.

Tariff Charged on U.S. Imports

South Africa

30%

60%

Tunisia

28%

55%

Egypt

10%

10%

Côte d’Ivoire

21%

41%

Botswana

37%

74%

Morocco

10%

10%

Algeria

30%

59%

Lesotho

50%

99%

Mauritius

40%

80%

Kenya

10%

10%

Nigeria

14%

27%

Namibia

21%

42%

Brunei

24%

47%

Ethiopia

10%

10%

Ghana

10%

17%

Angola

32%

63%

Democratic Republic of the Congo

11%

22%

Mozambique

16%

31%

Zambia

17%

33%

Senegal

10%

10%

Cameroon

11%

22%

Uganda

10%

20%

Gabon

10%

10%

Togo

10%

10%

Malawi

17%

34%

Liberia

10%

10%

Zimbabwe

18%

35%

Benin

10%

10%

Republic of the Congo

10%

10%

Djibouti

10%

10%

Rwanda

10%

10%

Sierra Leone

10%

10%

Sudan

10%

10%

Niger

10%

10%

Equatorial Guinea

13%

25%

Libya

31%

61%

Guinea

10%

10%

Chad

13%

26%

Mali

10%

10%

Cabo Verde

10%

10%

Burundi

10%

10%

Mauritania

10%

10%

Gambia

10%

10%

Central African Republic

10%

10%

South Sudan

10%

10%

Comoros

10%

10%

São Tomé and Príncipe

10%

10%

Guinea-Bissau

10%

10%

