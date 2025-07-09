Ex-Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to 1 year in prison for tax fraud in Spain

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to one year in prison for tax fraud committed in 2014 during his first spell as manager of Real Madrid, according to a report by EFE news agency.

The Spanish court found that Ancelotti failed to properly declare income earned during the 2014 tax year, leading to a conviction for defrauding Spanish tax authorities. In addition to the prison sentence, the veteran Italian coach has been fined €386,361.93.

Over €1 Million in Alleged Tax Fraud

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office accused Ancelotti of defrauding a total of €1,062,079 in taxes during the 2014 (€386,361) and 2015 (€675,718) tax years.

The charges stem from irregularities in how he reported earnings, including income from image rights while employed by Real Madrid.

However, in the same legal proceedings, Ancelotti was acquitted of a separate tax offence related to his image rights for the 2015 fiscal year.

What Happens Next?

While Ancelotti has been sentenced, under Spanish law, first-time offenders with a prison term of less than two years for non-violent crimes often serve no jail time and may receive suspended sentences or alternative penalties.

The ruling does not immediately affect his current role as head coach of Brazil’s national team, but it adds legal pressure ahead of major international tournaments.