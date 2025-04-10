Stop harassing and intimidating opponents – Dr Bawumia cautions Pres. Mahama

Former Vice President and leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has strongly cautioned President John Mahama against using state security agencies to intimidate and harass political opponents.

His statement follows the attempted arrest of the MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Wednesday, 9th April 2025.

The action was in connection with the lawmaker’s allegations about the presence of two suspicious drug-trafficking flights that recently landed and remained at Kotoka International Airport.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia wrote:

Last night, following the attempted raid by some alleged officials of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), I visited Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South and Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior.

Rev. Fordjour was in high spirits and undaunted. I urge all Party faithful to remain calm, steadfast, and law-abiding during this period of unfortunate political persecution.

The former Vice President cautioned:

I wish to reiterate my earlier submission to the President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to immediately rein in his security operatives. State institutions must not be reduced to political tools used to harass and intimidate opponents.

He added:

Ghanaians will not accept this descent into lawlessness and fear. Our democracy is founded on due process and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has stated that NPP MPs will not be intimidated by state security agencies.

Addressing the media after NPP MPs prevented the arrest of Mr Ntim Fordjour, Mr Afenyo-Markin criticised the government and urged President John Dramani Mahama to call the security agencies to order.