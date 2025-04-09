Tension at Ntim Fordjour’s residence as NPP supporters block arrest by NIB (video)

Tension has reportedly escalated at the residence of the Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour.

The situation arose after several supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including national executives, gathered at the MP’s home to resist an alleged attempt by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to arrest him.

According to multiple reports, the NIB seeks to detain Mr Fordjour to assist with investigations into allegations he made regarding two suspicious flights from Gran Canaria, Spain, which recently landed and remained at Kotoka International Airport—flights he suspects were involved in drug trafficking.

Earlier, several national executives of the NPP, including General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua, took to social media to raise alarm over what they described as an invasion of the MP’s residence by NIB operatives.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kodua wrote:

N.I.B. is currently at Hon. Ntim Fordjour’s residence to arrest him. #SayNoToStateIntimidation

Similarly, the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, posted:

REV NTIM FORDJOUR’S HOUSE HAS BEEN INVADED BY THE NIB. WE ARE ALL MOVING THERE NOW. #SayNoToStateSponsoredArrest

Speaking to the media at Mr Fordjour’s residence, legal practitioner and NPP member Samuel Atta Akyea condemned the NIB’s actions, describing them as a blatant breach of due process.

Background

At a press conference held on Tuesday, 1 April, Mr Fordjour alleged that two aircraft—AirMed flight N823AM and Cavok Air’s Antonov An-12B—suspected of carrying narcotics and undisclosed sums of cash, landed in Ghana from Gran Canaria, Spain, and remained in the country for five days.

Raising alarm over the incident, the MP called on National Security and other relevant agencies to provide the public with an update on the cargo contents of the two flights.

Following these allegations, President John Dramani Mahama ordered a full-scale investigation and directed security agencies to collaborate with the MP in verifying the claims.

The development has since sparked political tension between the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).