NDC’s Gyakye Quayson walks free after 3-year legal battle over perjury, others

After three years of legal proceedings, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has been acquitted and discharged by the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, by the court presided over by Justice Mary Ekue Yanzuh, who concluded that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence against him.

The judge found that Mr Quayson had not made any false declarations on his 2020 nomination forms.

At the time he declared that he owed allegiance to no country other than Ghana, the court determined that he had already submitted an application to renounce his Canadian citizenship—indicating no dishonest intent.

The court also highlighted inconsistencies in the passport summary sheet and statutory declarations provided by prosecution witnesses, thereby undermining the credibility of the evidence presented.

Mr Quayson faced multiple charges, including perjury, five counts of forgery of a passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, and false declaration for office—charges stemming from events surrounding the 2020 election.

Speaking to the media following the verdict, Mr Quayson expressed gratitude and dedicated the victory to his constituents.

He stated:

They were trying to prosecute me, but this is a court of law. There is a difference between prosecution and persecution. I am very proud of Her Ladyship Justice Mary Ekue Yanzuh. I wanted to tell her that in the courtroom, but the rules don’t allow it. She is a very decent human being—more blessings to her.

Acknowledging the public interest in the case, he added:

When you’ve done no wrong, there’s nothing to fear. No matter where you place the person, they will bounce back.