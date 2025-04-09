Kwakye Ofosu clears air on Pres. Mahama’s plans for national cathedral project

Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has clarified President John Mahama’s stance on the controversial National Cathedral project.

According to him, the President’s position remains unchanged—no public funds will be committed to the project.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated that there are no immediate plans to continue the construction, given the country’s current economic conditions.

He explained:

I think the President was clear that we are not going to use public funds to continue that project. I am very clear that we don't need a National Cathedral. If religious organisations or churches are minded to put up a cathedral, and they request land from the government, and government offers it, and they are able to raise the resources to build it, then all well and good.

He further revealed that the National Cathedral Secretariat is no longer operational amid ongoing investigations into alleged procurement breaches related to the project.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that the government will make a decision on whether to cover the hole dug at the construction site, but stressed emphatically that $400 million of public funds would not be allocated to the project.

National Cathedral Project – Background

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo broke ground for the construction of the National Cathedral in March 2017, describing it as a personal promise to God for granting his wish to become Head of State.

The $450 million project, situated on a 3.5-hectare (9-acre) site near Parliament House, was designed to include a 5,000-seat auditorium, chapels, a baptistery, a house of music, a Bible museum, and an art gallery.