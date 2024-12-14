We should’ve listened and stopped National Cathedral project – Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has acknowledged that the government should have halted the controversial National Cathedral project. He described the public backlash against the project as a “big lesson” for the NPP, which he believes contributed to the party's defeat in the 2024 general election.
Initiated by President Akufo-Addo in 2018, the National Cathedral project has faced widespread criticism, with demands for accountability over the more than GH¢225 million spent on its construction.
In an interview with Joy News, Aboagye reflected on the impact of the project on the party's fortunes, stating:
There is this issue about the National Cathedral. You may be strongly convinced about it, but if the people have punished you, in the future, you learn from it and realise that if you are doing the thing for the people and they say they don't want it, maybe you do a national address and say, ‘I’ve been trying to do this thing and the feedback I’m getting is that you don’t want it.
He further highlighted the importance of effective communication in similar future initiatives, criticising the handling of the project:
Even from the stage of demolition, marking the site, and all, I don’t think the communication was handled right. When you fail in that regard, you allow your detractors to take advantage and dominate the conversation. For me, the biggest takeaway from the National Cathedral is that we allowed people, who obviously benefit politically from the fallout, to drive the narrative.
Aboagye added that the NPP is learning from the experience and working on rebuilding public trust ahead of future elections.
CHRAJ Investigation into the National Cathedral
Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called for an investigation into the Board of Trustees overseeing the National Cathedral project. In a report dated 22 November 2024 and signed by Commissioner Dr Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ revealed that as of 31 May 2022, over GH¢225 million had been spent on the project.
The report highlighted violations of the Procurement Act (Act 663) and stressed the need to ensure value for money, citing significant public interest. CHRAJ recommended a thorough investigation and possible prosecution of those involved.