The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to cancel the contract between the National Cathedral and Ribade Company Ltd for the construction of the controversial project.

The recommendation follows the Commission's finding that the $312 million contract did not comply with the Procurement Act, Act 663, rendering it null and void. CHRAJ initiated an investigation after a petition from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

It will be recalled that on 16 January 2023, Ablakwa petitioned the Commission to investigate alleged conflicts of interest regarding the payment of GHS 2.6 million to JNS Talent Centre Limited, owned by Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng, who serves as the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

The lawmaker requested that the Commission:

Investigate the appointment of contractors for the National Cathedral Project which Petitioner believes were done without adherence to the Public Procurement Procedures and laws. Investigate payment of the sum of Two Million, Six Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 2,600,000) and any other payments made to JNS Talent Centre Limited from state resources. Investigate the conflict-of-interest complaint against Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng (4th Respondent) in his dual capacity under separate identities as Director of both the National Cathedral and JNS Talent Centre Limited and related matters. To take the appropriate action or steps for the remedying, restraining, correction, or reversal of offending conduct or actions. To recommend sanctions for offending conduct or actions.

After 22 months of investigation into Ablakwa’s allegations, CHRAJ, in its report dated 22 November 2024 and signed by Commissioner, Dr Joseph Whittal confirmed that the contract was awarded without due process.

The Commission thus recommended:

Having found that the contract awarded to Ribade Company Ltd is void ab initio for being entered into contrary to the mandatory provisions of the Procurement Act, Act 663 as amended by Act 914, the Commission also recommends that the Board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) should intervene to cancel the contract for the construction of the National Cathedral between the National Cathedral and Ribade Company, as it has the power to do so under the Procurement Act.

The report also noted that, as of 31 May 2022, over GHS 225 million had been spent on the project. Additionally, it detailed findings related to the conflict of interest and dual identity allegations against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng.