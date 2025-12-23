Advertisement

Heartbroken mother recounts how her newborn baby was allegedly stolen from Tamale hospital

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:04 - 23 December 2025
A mother in Tamale has recounted a terrifying experience after her newborn was allegedly stolen from the One Heart Hospital in Lamashegu, sparking a police investigation and widespread concern over hospital security.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 21, when the mother, identified as Abdul Mumin Safiyatu, briefly stepped out of the delivery room to use the washroom. Upon her return, she discovered her newborn son was missing, sending her into panic and alarm among hospital staff and relatives.

According to preliminary reports from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Northern Regional Police Command, a woman suspected of posing as a nurse entered the labour ward under the pretext of performing routine checks before leaving with the baby.

Following the complaint, police have detained two nurses, Abubakari Fatima Bintu and Grace Asiedu Mensah, along with security guard Abukari Iddi, to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Inspector Alhassan Luckman Niendow, Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that intelligence-led operations are underway to locate the missing infant and uncover all individuals involved.

Authorities are treating the case with urgency, emphasizing the need to safely reunite the child with the mother. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the suspected woman left the ward claiming she was taking the newborn for medical checks but never returned.

The child’s father, Bawa Sayibu, described the distress and shock his family experienced, noting that he had just returned to the hospital to see his wife and was met with the harrowing news that the baby had been taken.

The incident has drawn strong reactions from residents of Lamashegu, many of whom have called for stricter security protocols in hospitals to safeguard patients and newborns.

Questions have been raised about how an individual could gain access to a newborn in what should be a controlled medical environment.

The community has urged that swift and decisive action be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. This case highlights ongoing concerns over newborn and patient safety in Ghanaian health facilities.

Authorities have faced pressure in recent years to strengthen security and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable patients, following previous high-profile reports of alleged baby thefts. The swift police response and arrests signal a commitment to upholding public trust and ensuring accountability. 

