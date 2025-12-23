Nigerian serving prison term in Ghana fears the news could harm his mother’s health

An emotional appeal from a young Nigerian national serving a custodial sentence in Ghana has drawn attention to the personal and familial toll of imprisonment.

The 24-year-old, who has lived in Ghana for the past two years, was incarcerated at the Winneba Local Prison in the Central Region after being found guilty of purchasing stolen goods from a student.

The young man worked as a scrap dealer. He maintained that he bought the items for GH₵250, unaware that they were stolen, while the court imposed a fine of GH₵4,800 as part of his sentence.

In a heartfelt moment, the young man broke down in tears after a philanthropic group stepped in to pay his fine, securing his early release.During his incarceration, he shared his greatest fear, that news of his imprisonment could seriously affect his mother’s health.

"If my mother knows I’m in prison, it will affect her health," he said, highlighting the profound concern for family well-being that often accompanies incarceration. His words have resonated widely on Ghanaian media platforms, shedding light on the human side of prison life.

Ghana’s prison system, like many across the region, continues to face challenges including overcrowding and limited resources, with emotional and psychological support for inmates often limited.

Family contact and external support, such as that provided by philanthropic groups, frequently become crucial lifelines for prisoners coping with isolation and uncertainty.The Nigerian inmate’s plea illustrates the wider human impact of incarceration, not just on those behind bars, but also on their families, who may endure emotional and financial burdens.

His experience also reflects the vital role of community support in alleviating hardships, offering hope and a chance for reintegration after imprisonment.