Advertisement

Nigerian serving prison term in Ghana fears the news could harm his mother’s health

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:44 - 23 December 2025
Advertisement

An emotional appeal from a young Nigerian national serving a custodial sentence in Ghana has drawn attention to the personal and familial toll of imprisonment.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Scans to determine extent of Alexander Isak injury after Tottenham clash

The 24-year-old, who has lived in Ghana for the past two years, was incarcerated at the Winneba Local Prison in the Central Region after being found guilty of purchasing stolen goods from a student. 

The young man worked as a scrap dealer. He maintained that he bought the items for GH₵250, unaware that they were stolen, while the court imposed a fine of GH₵4,800 as part of his sentence.

In a heartfelt moment, the young man broke down in tears after a philanthropic group stepped in to pay his fine, securing his early release.During his incarceration, he shared his greatest fear, that news of his imprisonment could seriously affect his mother’s health.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: GFA provides guidelines for 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket access for Ghanaian fans

"If my mother knows I’m in prison, it will affect her health," he said, highlighting the profound concern for family well-being that often accompanies incarceration. His words have resonated widely on Ghanaian media platforms, shedding light on the human side of prison life.

Ghana’s prison system, like many across the region, continues to face challenges including overcrowding and limited resources, with emotional and psychological support for inmates often limited.

Family contact and external support, such as that provided by philanthropic groups, frequently become crucial lifelines for prisoners coping with isolation and uncertainty.The Nigerian inmate’s plea illustrates the wider human impact of incarceration, not just on those behind bars, but also on their families, who may endure emotional and financial burdens.

Advertisement

His experience also reflects the vital role of community support in alleviating hardships, offering hope and a chance for reintegration after imprisonment.

READ ALSO: Racism in football: Players who faced the global abuse in 2025

Ultimately, his story highlights a universal truth about the ripple effects of incarceration: that punishment extends beyond the individual, touching the lives of loved ones, and that compassion and assistance can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Hennessy X.O La Carafe: Accra’s new luxury nightlife statement
Lifestyle
23.12.2025
Hennessy X.O La Carafe: Accra’s new luxury nightlife statement
81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'
News
23.12.2025
81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'
Abu Trica appears in court under heavy security over $8m romance scam (Video)
Entertainment
23.12.2025
Abu Trica appears in court under heavy security over $8m romance scam (Video)
Heartbroken mother recounts how her newborn baby was allegedly stolen from Tamale hospital
News
23.12.2025
Heartbroken mother recounts how her newborn baby was allegedly stolen from Tamale hospital
‘We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda’ – Pres. Mahama in X’Mass message
News
23.12.2025
‘We are committed to the #ResettingGhana Agenda’ – Pres. Mahama in X’Mass message
Nigerian serving prison term in Ghana fears the news could harm his mother’s health
News
23.12.2025
Nigerian serving prison term in Ghana fears the news could harm his mother’s health