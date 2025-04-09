Galamsey has worsened, declare a state of emergency – Abu Jinapor to Mahama

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency in mining areas, amid the worsening devastation caused by illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, such a declaration would ensure consistency, especially after President Mahama and other key figures in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had previously called on the former Akufo-Addo administration to do the same and promised strict action if elected.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Mr Jinapor highlighted the destruction of water bodies and the environment, urging the government to take drastic measures backed by political will and commitment.

He stated:

Some members of the government must remain consistent with the position they took while in opposition. They categorically stated that they would declare a state of emergency in mining areas. If not, they should explain the reasons for the U-turn.

The lawmaker further noted:

As Minister for Lands, two to three months before the election, I could hardly sleep due to countless meetings with the Trades Union Congress, teacher unions, and religious organisations—all of whom were demanding a state of emergency. The government must be consistent.

Illegal miners continue to wreak havoc in forest reserves across the country. The most recent report involves extensive damage in the Jimira Forest Reserve, a protected area in the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng—popularly known as A-Plus—has alleged that members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are fuelling the galamsey crisis in a bid to tarnish President Mahama’s image.