‘Akufo-Addo deceived me into investing in menzgold’ – Prophet Kumchacha alleges

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has alleged that former President Nana Akufo-Addo misled him into investing in the now-defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold.

According to him, he informed the then-president of his intention to invest in the firm, and he claims the President encouraged him, assuring him that it was a safe venture.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, Prophet Kumchacha stated:

I told him before I invested that this is what I wanted to do, and he assured me that I could go ahead. I used to support him with another pastor, so if he gave me that assurance and now the money is locked up, it’s unfair.

Expressing frustration over his inability to retrieve his locked-up funds, the outspoken prophet declared that the embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah—also known as NAM1—would not make it to heaven for allegedly withholding the money of innocent people.

Background

In 2019, Menzgold made headlines after it encountered serious issues with state regulatory bodies regarding its operations.

Both the Bank of Ghana and the Minerals Commission asserted that the company had been accepting deposits and selling gold locally without the appropriate licence.

The matter escalated when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered Menzgold to shut down its gold trading operations.

To date, the company remains closed, with numerous aggrieved customers persistently demanding the return of their investments.