Bantama SDA student shot by colleague goes blind, shares disturbing details (video)

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Suzzy Pinamang, a student at Adventist Senior High School in Bantama, Ashanti Region has lost her eyesight after being shot in the face by a fellow student.

The incident occurred on Friday, 4th April, during break time, when Bernard Amoabeng, a Form Two student, allegedly brought a firearm to school. Eyewitnesses reported that the gun became the subject of a heated debate among a group of students, some of whom questioned whether it was real or functional.

In a reckless attempt to prove a point, Amoabeng is said to have pulled the trigger, injuring two students in the process.

Recounting the terrifying moment in an interview, Pinamang explained:

It was break time, but I had already eaten and stayed in the classroom. The boy had the gun with him even during the maths class, but none of the teachers noticed it.

He was sitting on the second desk while I had my head down on the table. When I lifted my head, he shot me in the face. I immediately covered my face and began pleading for help, but because of the blood, no one came to my aid.

She added:

I was eventually taken to the senior housemistress, who instructed that I be sent to the sick bay. But I told her I couldn’t see anything before I was rushed to the hospital.

In tears, her family has appealed for financial assistance to support her medical care.

Meanwhile, the Suame Police have arrested Amoabeng and launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. Growing concerns are being raised about how the student managed to obtain and bring a firearm onto school premises in the first place.