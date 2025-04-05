2 students shot during breaktime at SDA Secondary School in Bantama

Two students of the Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bantama, Ashanti Region, are battling serious injuries after a shocking on-campus shooting on Friday, April 4.

According to sources within the school, the chaos unfolded during break time when a form two student, Bernard Amoabeng, brought a firearm to school. Eyewitnesses say the gun became a topic of heated debate among a group of students, with some doubting whether it was real—or functional.

In a reckless attempt to prove a point, Amoabeng allegedly pulled the trigger, injuring two students in the process.

One of the victims, identified as Penamang, sustained a critical gunshot wound to the forehead. She was rushed to the Kwadaso Hospital but had to be referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the severity of her condition.

