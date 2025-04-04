Alice Walton becomes richest woman in the world

After five years at the top, there’s been a shake-up on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list — and it’s caught everyone’s attention. Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, has officially taken the crown as the richest woman in the world.

With a staggering $101 billion to her name, Walton has edged past Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, the French heiress to the L’Oréal cosmetics empire. Bettencourt Meyers, who previously held the top spot since 2021, now sits at number two with a net worth of $81.6 billion.

How did Alice Walton’s fortune rise so dramatically in just a year?

It all comes down to her stake in Walmart. She owns an estimated 11% of the retail giant, and thanks to a 40% jump in Walmart’s share price, her wealth surged by $28.7 billion. With inflation hitting consumers hard across the globe, Walmart’s promise of “Every Day Low Prices” has kept customers coming through the doors — and that’s paid off handsomely for shareholders like Walton.

Now aged 75, Alice isn’t just the richest woman alive — she’s also one of just 15 people on earth who are worth more than $100 billion. That’s what puts her in the exclusive Centibillionaire Club, alongside names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and her own two brothers: Rob Walton and Jim Walton, who are each worth over $100 billion as well.