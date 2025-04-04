C/R: Teen found dead in bedroom with used condoms

A teenager, identified as Nana Zinabu, aged between 18 and 19, was discovered dead in her bedroom at Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Three used condoms were found near her body, raising suspicions of foul play.

According to an eyewitness who resided in the same house, the victim’s body was found early in the morning at approximately 4:30 a.m., as per the Ghana News Agency.

The witness, who had woken up to prepare food for sale, noticed that Nana Zinabu’s door was unusually open.

Upon entering, she found the victim lying naked with her mouth sealed with a substance resembling superglue.

Apples and three used condoms were also found near the body.

The witness immediately raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to report the incident to the Praso Police Station.

The case has sparked fear and panic among residents, particularly as the deceased was set to graduate from her sewing apprenticeship this year.

The body has been transferred to the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Hospital for further examination.

Superintendent Charles Addei Boateng, the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Police Commander, has assured the public that investigations are underway and perpetrators will be brought to justice.