4 killed in deadly clash between Wiamoase and Ntonso youth

What started as a funeral gathering turned into a violent and bloody clash in the Ashanti Region, leaving four people dead and several others injured.

According to sources, the incident occurred when a group of youth from Ntonso travelled to Wiamoase to attend a funeral on Friday. A yet-to-be-determined misunderstanding erupted between the visiting group and some Wiamoase youth, escalating rapidly into a confrontation.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that tensions between the two groups had been simmering before the funeral. What triggered the violence remains unclear, but JoyNews reports indicate that members of the Ntonso group allegedly pulled out pistols during the confrontation.

In the chaos that followed, two women were reportedly shot — an action that enraged the youth of Wiamoase. Retaliation came swiftly and brutally.

Arming themselves with machetes and other weapons, the Wiamoase youth launched an attack on the Ntonso group, resulting in the deaths of four young men. All the deceased are believed to be from Ntonso.

The incident has left the communities in shock, with many calling for calm and a swift investigation by the police.

Regional security officials are yet to release an official statement, but sources confirm that police have begun probing the circumstances that led to the violence. Tensions remain high in both towns, with security presence expected to be increased to prevent further clashes.