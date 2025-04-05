Foreigners caught in illegal mining and fraud activities will be deported - Hon. Muntaka

Minister of Interior Affairs, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has announced that foreigners who will be caught engaging in illegal mining and fraudulent activities will be deported back to their countries.
Addressing some security agents, Hon. Muntaka lamented over the action of foreigners engaged in illegal mining and the effects on the environment.
Many of them are cutting our trees and destroying our water bodies. We have resolved, as a new policy that within two days, whether [they] are doing illegal mining or [they’re] into any fraudulent activity, when we arrest the foreigners our first option is to take you back to your country. And this is something that we are very serious about.
The Interior Minister made it clear that there was no interest in prosecuting foreigner who are destroying the Ghanaian environment. He further revealed that this was enhanced by an official address to the Attorney General to avoid prosecuting foreigner for the above-mentioned crimes.
You are the first point of call when we make arrest or when people are arrested and then people are handed over to you. I have officially written to the Attorney General, we are not interested in prosecuting people who are destroying our environment and who are defrauding people across the globe. When we send them back to their country, we put them on our stop list never to be able to come back to our country.
The fight against illegal mining by the government has heightened recently, following a war declaration by the Ghana Police Service and a recent arrest in the Western Region, where eleven individuals, four of which were foreigners were caught in illegal mining activities.